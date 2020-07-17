Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $136,000 Stake in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,891 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $163,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 641,087 shares during the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $210,483.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,016.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,755 shares of company stock valued at $329,084. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

