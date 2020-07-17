Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:SNY opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

