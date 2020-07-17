Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,107 Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Yeti in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Yeti by 1,958.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yeti by 248.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Yeti by 137.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Yeti by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Yeti from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE YETI opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $45.18.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lou Kelley purchased 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

