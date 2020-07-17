Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $64,351,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,007,000 after acquiring an additional 791,364 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 268,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.29. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 292.08, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.66%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

