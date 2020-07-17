Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,941 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

