Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Icon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,406,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,347,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Icon by 139.7% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 359,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,407 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Icon by 5.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Icon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,896,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICLR. Barclays upped their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of ICLR opened at $179.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $186.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.45.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.