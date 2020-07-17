Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1,445.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 318.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Unilever by 73.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.