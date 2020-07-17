Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Position Lowered by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 281.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 73.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $183.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.49. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $187.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.