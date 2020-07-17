Ibstock (LON:IBST) PT Lowered to GBX 190

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 190 ($2.34) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IBST. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Ibstock to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 208 ($2.56) to GBX 213 ($2.62) in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Ibstock to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ibstock to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.39) to GBX 212 ($2.61) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ibstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 230.57 ($2.84).

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 171.60 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.81 million and a PE ratio of 10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. Ibstock has a 52-week low of GBX 131.90 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 323.98 ($3.99). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 226.46.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

