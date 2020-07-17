Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

Shares of Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.32. Ibio shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 95,353,568 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ibio in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.55 price target for the company.

Get Ibio alerts:

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Robert L. Erwin sold 28,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $48,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,642 shares of company stock valued at $222,172.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ibio in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ibio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ibio in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Ibio in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ibio by 847.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 290,535 shares during the period.

Ibio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.