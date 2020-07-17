IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report released on Sunday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $369.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.09.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $129.84 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $130.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.88 and its 200-day moving average is $227.21.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

