I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Get I-Mab alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. I-Mab presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.90.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.23). Analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

I-Mab Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.