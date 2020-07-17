Hyperion (HYN) Price Up 26.4% This Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00007007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox. Hyperion has a total market cap of $202.24 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.01878151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00092176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00190538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001147 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

