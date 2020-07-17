Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate specialty finance company. It focuses on portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, loans and other real estate related investments. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of HCFT opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 114.0% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 393,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 209,742 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

