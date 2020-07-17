Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HTHT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. China International Capital upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.96.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.