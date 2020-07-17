Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CLSA lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.7645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,675.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

