HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 510 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 510 ($6.28) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 695 ($8.55) to GBX 565 ($6.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.34) to GBX 495 ($6.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a GBX 410 ($5.05) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.05) price target (up from GBX 405 ($4.98)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 447.81 ($5.51).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 385.60 ($4.75) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 387.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 469.54. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 741 ($9.12). The stock has a market cap of $78.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54.

In related news, insider John Hinshaw sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.98), for a total value of £2,875.50 ($3,538.64). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 44,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 379 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £167,832.57 ($206,537.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

