Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.34. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

