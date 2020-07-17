Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 10,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 9,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.45.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $568.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $545.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

