Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 769.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSI stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

