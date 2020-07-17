Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 95 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $200.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

