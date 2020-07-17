Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 192,701 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

