Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 2,011 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $560,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $342,978,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $266.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.04.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.