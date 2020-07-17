Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $59.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.03 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at $30,059,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

