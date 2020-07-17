Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $191.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

