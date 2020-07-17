Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $120.90 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.73.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

