Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

