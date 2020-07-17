Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.