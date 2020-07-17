Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases New Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

