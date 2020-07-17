Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 991 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 656,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 51,493 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 45,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

