Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAX. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,391.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of FAX opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

