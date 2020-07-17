Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 353,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Broadcom stock opened at $313.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.98. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,234 shares of company stock valued at $97,080,132 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

