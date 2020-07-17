Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $98,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.7% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $387.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.17. The company has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

