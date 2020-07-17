Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $402,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

