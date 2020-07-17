Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $19.72 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.6% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 126,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.26 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average is $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

