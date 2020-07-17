Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.