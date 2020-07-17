Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $11,379,079 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $328.00 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $329.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

