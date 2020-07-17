Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1,107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1,388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 858,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800,822 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 309,347 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 78,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of KO stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

