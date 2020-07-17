Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

VTV stock opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

