Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 107.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Timken by 71.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Timken in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Timken by 6,106.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

TKR opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

