Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.24.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $146.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

