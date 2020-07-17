Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 179.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.00 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average is $119.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

