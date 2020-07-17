Howard Capital Management Sells 350 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Howard Capital Management cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.6% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 777,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $159,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $240.28 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.28 and a 200-day moving average of $205.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $684.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.10.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

