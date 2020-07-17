Howard Capital Management Has $6.51 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Howard Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,513.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,446.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,365.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,033.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,577.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,589.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

