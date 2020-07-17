Howard Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Howard Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.4% of Howard Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $196.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

