Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Investment analysts at Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.
Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.
In other news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 8.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.