Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Investment analysts at Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 8.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

