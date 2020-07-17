Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $151.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.83.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

