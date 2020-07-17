Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,375,586,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $219.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $222.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

