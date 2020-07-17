Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 671 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $225.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.46 and a 1 year high of $248.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average is $215.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

