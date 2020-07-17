Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,864 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,973 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

NYSE:JPM opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $299.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

